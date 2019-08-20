Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 363,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

