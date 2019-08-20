Wintrust Investments LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock remained flat at $$50.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

