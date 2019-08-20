Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.34. 1,167,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.