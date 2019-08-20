Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

