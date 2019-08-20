Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 11,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 111,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,484. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

