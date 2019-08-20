WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $60.90, 30 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 637.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

