Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Cut by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock makes up 3.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,777 shares of company stock worth $3,163,212. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.