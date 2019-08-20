Worldcore 24-Hour Volume Tops $122.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $133,744.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Worldcore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore launched on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.