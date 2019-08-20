WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 275,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 6,036,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.26. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

