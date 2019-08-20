Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,336.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,660.00 or 0.99594133 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $74,336.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00164652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003835 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049025 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

