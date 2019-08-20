Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Insider Tim Lanier Sells 609 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) insider Tim Lanier sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 1,022,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,292. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 209,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after buying an additional 886,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

