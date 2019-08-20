Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Stock Price Up 5%

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.59, approximately 1,281,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 813,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

WYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.16 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $13,773,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $36,396,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $854,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

