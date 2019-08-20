X-CASH (XCASH) Hits One Day Volume of $7,655.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $7,655.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00299748 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,602,401,578 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

