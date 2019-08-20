XYO Network (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.00 Million

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One XYO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, BitMart and DEx.top. During the last seven days, XYO Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO Network has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $30,418.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00260814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01302000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About XYO Network

XYO Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,578,400,038 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO Network is xyo.network. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XYO Network is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Network Token Trading

XYO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

