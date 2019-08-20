Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report $326.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.77 million and the highest is $329.00 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $319.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

