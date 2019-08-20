Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

