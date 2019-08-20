Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on E shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Santander raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE E traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,822. ENI has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ENI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 40.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ENI by 111.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

