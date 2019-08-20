Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $58.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $62.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $224.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.89 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $277.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.44. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.