Zacks: Analysts Expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). NCS Multistage reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%.

NCSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 40,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 50,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,100. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 712.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,558. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.54. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

