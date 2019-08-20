Zacks: Analysts Set $21.31 Target Price for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.31 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 10 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE SA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,622. The firm has a market cap of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.12. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,113.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,541 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 77,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $297,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

