Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,585,103.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,829 shares of company stock worth $6,315,098 over the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after acquiring an additional 246,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 275.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 1,397.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,061 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Appian by 17.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,006. Appian has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

