Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

