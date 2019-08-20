Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FPI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 42,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,696. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

