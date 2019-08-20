Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.68 Million

Analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will report $160.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. Jagged Peak Energy reported sales of $155.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year sales of $616.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $820.60 million, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $917.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $191,628. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

