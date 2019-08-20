Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Restoration Robotics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restoration Robotics.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 153.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,908.92%.

Several research firms have commented on HAIR. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of HAIR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 97,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,157. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Restoration Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 136.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 387,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 158,193 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.