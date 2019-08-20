Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post $98.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $104.20 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $77.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $341.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $348.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400.50 million, with estimates ranging from $373.50 million to $427.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 4,210 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $28,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,648. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSLR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 1,079,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,603. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

