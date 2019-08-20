Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. WABCO also reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WABCO.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBC shares. William Blair downgraded shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of WBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.32. 210,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WABCO has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,260,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,149,000 after acquiring an additional 177,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 124.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,805,000 after acquiring an additional 923,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,314,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,252,000 after buying an additional 839,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

