Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $764.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.20 million. EnerSys posted sales of $660.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 2,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,696. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.