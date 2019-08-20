Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $839,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares in the company, valued at $108,633,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elias Kouchakji sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $129,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,574 shares of company stock worth $11,306,256. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $32,604,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FibroGen by 124.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $34,161,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 5,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.86.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

