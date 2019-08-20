Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Waters reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

WAT stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $207.53. The company had a trading volume of 364,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,240. Waters has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

