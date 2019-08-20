Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 1,978,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,514. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Western Digital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,044,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 298,256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 160,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

