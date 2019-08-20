Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.30 Price Target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Seanergy Maritime’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

