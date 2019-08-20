Zacks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 804,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 81,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,183. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

