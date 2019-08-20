Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $103.48 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 83.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

