Zacks Investment Research Lowers Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

MLND has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of MLND opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

