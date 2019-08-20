Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.54 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

