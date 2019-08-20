Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given $4.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,385. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 79.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 129,580 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.