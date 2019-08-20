Zacks: Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Given $14.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Senesco Technologies’ rating score has declined by 7.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Senesco Technologies an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE:ELOX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,260. Senesco Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

