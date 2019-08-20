ZCore One Day Volume Tops $1,455.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $384,977.00 and $1,455.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,608,527 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

