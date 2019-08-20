Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $55,426.80 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $55,426.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $65,659.44.

On Monday, July 8th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $476,924.76.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $63,131.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $434,489.64.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 1,628,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 90.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.