Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $336,164.00 and $14,487.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,738.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.59 or 0.02940396 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00738140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,143,020 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

