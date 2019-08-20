Zeusshield (ZSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,591.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $19,591.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.01304871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

