ZoZoCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $2,012.00 and $20.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded down 97.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00261195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.01305946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

