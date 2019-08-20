Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -228.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $381,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,848 shares of company stock worth $34,953,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

