Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 492 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 734,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,550 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,906. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.