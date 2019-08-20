Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $210,000 Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domtar were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 238,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

