Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $263,000 Position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carbonite by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,220 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,777,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 437,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carbonite alerts:

CARB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 480,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carbonite Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $203,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,269,573. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.