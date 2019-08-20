Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,989 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,087,000 after buying an additional 1,224,273 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,024,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3,038.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 332,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.