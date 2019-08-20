Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Neogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 646,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,829,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,173,685.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,789. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 13,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

