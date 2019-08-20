Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

